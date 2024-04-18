Removing and reusing plastic from electronic waste

Sustainable solutions: CompuCycle's new process plant extracts plastic from electronic waste, which can be reused in new products.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CompuCycle is taking an extra step when it comes to recycling electronic waste. In the past year, they opened a plastics plant at their facility.

The process involves shredding unwanted electronics and stripping the plastic off.

"It's new to the industry, we are really, really excited," said CompuCycle President, Clive Hess.

That extracted plastic can then be reused for new products.

"That lessens the carbon footprint, it's environmentally responsible and safe," Hess said.

CompuCycle is located in the Spring Branch area at 8019 Kempwood Drive.

