1 dead in NE Houston double shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died Saturday and another was injured in a shooting in a northeast Houston neighborhood.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 8400 block of Compton Street near Shady Drive.

While it wasn't clear what exactly happened or if others were involved, officers found a man who had been shot in the neck and another man with a graze wound to the leg.

Medics attempted to perform CPR on the man who was shot in the neck, witnesses said.

The man with the graze wound was able to walk on his own to the ambulance before he was transported to a hospital.

The incident was one of at least four fatal shootings in the Houston area since 9 p.m. Friday.
