real estate

Houston-area home sales in May up nearly 50% versus last year

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's real estate market reaches record levels

HOUSTON, Texas -- Despite Houston-area inventory of single-family homes down to a 1.4-month supply, May single-family home sales jumped nearly 50% compared to May 2020, the Houston Association of Realtors has reported.

Single-family home sales were up 48.2% compared to a year ago, with 9,702 units sold versus 6,546 a year earlier, according to HAR's June market update, released June 9. This is the market's 12th consecutive positive month of sales and marks the greatest one-month year-over-year sales volume increase of all time, beating out increases seen in the Houston area in April.

"We are witnessing the most energized Houston real estate market in history," said Richard Miranda, HAR chairman with Keller Williams Platinum, in the news release. "Sellers maintain the upper hand, and buyers are not just meeting their demands. They are exceeding them, as we hear endless accounts of offers coming in that are thousands of dollars above list price. It's difficult to predict how and when this incredible housing run will end."

Like in April, homes priced $750,000 and above led to May sales volume, with a 291% year-over-year increase. The $500,000-$750,000 segment followed at a 166% year-over-year increase.

However, because of limited inventory, strong buyer demand, and increased construction costs, the year-over-year single-family home average price rose 29.7% to $387,105, and the median price increased 21.7% over the same period to $304,000.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonhoustonhome equitycommunity impact newspaperhomehousing marketreal estate
REAL ESTATE
'Nightmare on Elm Street' house for sale in LA
Home rental scam disguises fake listings for real homes
Texas tops list of popular destinations for international homebuyers
Houston suburb scores near the top in realtor survey
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in shooting found dead after hours-long SWAT standoff
18-year-old killed, 3 other teens shot at N. Houston Halloween party
Daughter in custody after mother killed, father shot in SW Houston
No tricks, all treats for Halloween before next front come midweek
Vigil held in memory of murdered 8-year-old boy
Plane skids onto Houston Executive Airport runway near Brookshire
Man wins $2 million lottery prize for 2nd time in his life
Show More
Houston-area attraction scares up spot among top haunted houses
Prosecutors: Man used COVID loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card
Democrats fail to sell Biden plan to public: POLL
6 cyclists struck by car in Liberty Co. during cross-country ride
Houston chef thriving with Tex-Mex restaurant in Atlanta
More TOP STORIES News