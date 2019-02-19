YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park

Yosemite's 'firefall' has returned!


According to Yosemite Gateway Partners, the event will run from Feb. 12 until Feb. 24.

If you plan on trying to catch a glimpse of this natural phenomenon there are just a few things you need to know.

Yosemite is blanked with snow due to recent storms, therefore, you may need to bring chains and may have to hike through the snow to get to the perfect viewing point.

Parking for the event will also be a little tricky, as some areas of the park are restricted.

For information about roads within Yosemite National Park, call (209)-372-0200.
