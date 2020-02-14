free stuff friday

Who loves free things? These events won't cost you

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't love free stuff?! Check out these weekend events for the whole family!

Mark Sundays for the Heights Morning Market for a day full of art that focuses on local artists and vendors along with music and fun. The event is free and takes place two Sundays a month, with the next ones coming up on March 28, April 4 and April 18.

The market is located at Hustletown Distribution on 2122 Center St.

Now through March 21

If you want to get ready to work on your Easter egg hunting skills, head over to CityCentre for "The Hunt" this weekend.

You can join in a virtual scavenger hunt, complete tasks and earn points using the Scavify app.

Sign up on the CityCentre Houston website, and don't forget to check their Facebook page for updates and insights.

And don't forget about free museum Thursdays. Museums all over Houston offer free days for families at various times during the day. Be sure to check online for all of the information you need regarding exact times, education and FUN!

The following is for general admission only.

  • Asia Society Texas Center - Grand Hall (downstairs) FREE access during museum hours
  • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum - FREE Thursday 1-5 pm
  • Children's Museum of Houston - FREE Thursday 5-8 pm
  • Czech Center Museum Houston - FREE last Monday of the month noon-4 pm
  • The Health Museum - FREE Thursday 2-7 pm
  • Holocaust Museum Houston - FREE Thursday 2-5 pm; International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27), Yom HaShoah, Memorial Day, D-Day (June 6), and International Human Rights Day (Dec. 10)
  • Houston Museum of African American Culture - FREE Thursday 6-8 pm
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science - FREE Thursdays: 6-9 pm Roam the Serengeti, walk with dinosaurs and discover the world's mineral wonders (with the exception of June 21st - no free hours that day)
  • The Houston Zoo offers free admission to guests on the first Tuesday of each month, September through May, from noon until closing. June, July, and August do not have free afternoons.
  • The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston - FREE Thursday 10 am-9 pm




As some events remain open, keep your safety in mind. Always wear a mask and maintain social distancing to protect yourself and your family.

