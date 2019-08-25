competition

Rain or shine, teams compete at AIA-Houston Sandcastle competition in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The threat of rain didn't hold up the 33rd annual AIA-Houston Sandcastle competition on Stewart Beach on Saturday.

Teams had just five hours to get their designs into actual sand sculptures.

The judging of the sculptures was rated on originality of concept, artistic execution, technical difficulty, carving technique, and utilization of the site.

The AIA Sandcastle competition is a fundraising event for AIA Houston and ArCH Foundation.

On Sunday, visitors still had the chance to take a peek at the finished pieces before the rain came pouring in.

For more information, go to the AIA Houston website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgalvestoncompetitionbeachesarts & culturefun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMPETITION
US gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
What to know about next season's 'American Idol' auditions
Well Groomed: The Best Dog In Show
Video games could soon be high school sport in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered storms moving through Southeast Texas this afternoon
3 people shot outside gas station in northeast Houston: Police
Texans RB Lamar Miller tears ACL, out for season: Source
Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and killing new boyfriend
Man shot, teen killed while playing basketball in northwest Houston
Man dead after being shot multiple times outside a club
Woman thrown off motorcycle and killed after hit-and-run crash
Show More
Two years later, Houston lags behind state in Harvey recovery efforts
Teen arrested after 2-hour crime spree in northwest Harris Co.
Deputy confesses to fabricating sniper shooting, authorities say
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert offers to pay student's $90,000 tuition
More TOP STORIES News