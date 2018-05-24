VIGIL

Santa Fe community gathers for 'Night of Hope and Healing'

EMBED </>More Videos

SANTA FE PROUD: Hundreds rallied to mourn and to heal after the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School last week. (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Through song and prayer, the Santa Fe community rallied their strength Wednesday.

Not too far away, 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, but on Wednesday night, it was all about love.

"I have a friend that passed away from the shooting. Having friends and family by my side help me stay strong," student Breanna Montemayor said.

The Santa Fe Highway 6 Ministerial Alliance put on the "Night of Hope and Healing.'

Hundreds showed up to the junior high school, from educators to little ones to first responders.

"This is such a great community," student Meah Salinas said.

"This tragedy won't do us in. Together we are overcomers through Jesus Christ", one pastor proclaimed on the football field.

Comforting words focused on faith, in hopes that they will jumpstart the healing process.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsvigilSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIGIL
Vigil held for tow truck driver who died after being hit by man
Investigators find vehicle taken from murdered woman's home
Friends and family mourn woman found dead inside her home
Vigil held for man killed by driver just weeks after coming to U.S.
More vigil
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News