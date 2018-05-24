Santa Fe community gathers for 'Night of Hope and Healing'

Through song and prayer, the Santa Fe community rallied their strength Wednesday.Not too far away, 10 people were killed and 13 others were injured, but on Wednesday night, it was all about love."I have a friend that passed away from the shooting. Having friends and family by my side help me stay strong," student Breanna Montemayor said.The Santa Fe Highway 6 Ministerial Alliance put on the "Night of Hope and Healing.'Hundreds showed up to the junior high school, from educators to little ones to first responders."This is such a great community," student Meah Salinas said."This tragedy won't do us in. Together we are overcomers through Jesus Christ", one pastor proclaimed on the football field.Comforting words focused on faith, in hopes that they will jumpstart the healing process.