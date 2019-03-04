Community & Events

Ride The Woodlands Trolley for free!

Looking for a free way to get around The Woodlands without having to drive?

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for a way to get around The Woodlands without having to drive?

Why not check out the Woodlands Trolley?

The newly expanded 4.1 mile route runs by The Woodlands Mall, along Market Street, and businesses and residences along The Woodlands Waterway.

And it's all FREE for residents and visitors.

"I've had them on here from Australia, from China, Great Britain, Ireland," explained Director of Operations Michael Mills.

Trolley service began in 2005.

Hours:

  • Monday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.


