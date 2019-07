EMBED >More News Videos New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New Kids on The Block's youngest member, Joey McIntyre, visited Houston for The Mixtape Tour and decided to take a moment before their show to just enjoy the scene.The singer took a bike ride through Buffalo Bayou and snagged an Instagram worthy shot in-front of some Houston art that reads, "Listen."After his bike ride, McIntyre performed at the Toyota Center with fellow entertainers such as Salt N Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany and Naughty by Nature.