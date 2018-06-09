EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2935350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meet Gonzo, the artist behind the marathon poster

A mural on the side of a Harris County owned facility was brought back to life after 45 years of wear and tear.The mural called "The Rebirth of Our Nationality" received a fresh coat of paint recently outside of the District Clerk's Office Records Storage at 5900 Canal St.The mural was restored by Mario Enrique Figueroa Jr., who also goes by "GONZO247." He was directed by the mural's original artist, Leo Tanguma, who conceived the piece back in 1973."I feel that this updated and restored version of 'The Rebirth of Our Nationality' honors the local community by maintaining the integrity of the original, while invigorating and modernizing it to create a vibrant masterpiece worthy of this historic area," said Harris County district clerk, Chris Daniel.