MKT Distillery focuses on heritage, family and well-crafted spirits

Nick and Nici Jesset always wanted to bring something different to the Katy area, while also paying homage to their community.After touring a distillery in Tennessee, the Jessets decided to bring that same touch to Katy, Texas.The name MKT comes from the Missouri, Kansas, Texas railroad, which runs next to their distillery, "In creating a distillery, we didn't want a distillery just for us, we wanted it for the city of Katy, our adoptive city," said Nick Jesset.All MKT spirits are brewed in house with local Katy rice.Their selection includes Silver Spike Whiskey, aged Texas Corn Whiskey, Old KT Moonshine, and Booner's Point Vodka."We are naming things after historical things here in Katy, and it means a lot to them. It really, really feels good," said Nici Jesset.The MKT Distillery is family and pet friendly, including lawn games and TVs to watch sporting events.