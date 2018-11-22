HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale hosted a community Thanksgiving lunch.
This meal took place at Gallery Furniture in Houston.
The event that lasted two hours long had about 1,000 attendees along with numerous volunteers.
RELATED: HELPING HOUSTON: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi and Mattress Mack unite to provide free turkeys for families
Mack says during this time of the year Houstonians should be focused on Unity & Community.
The event was intended to highlight food, fellowship, and fun.