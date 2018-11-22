EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4694862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman teamed up to give families free turkeys.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale hosted a community Thanksgiving lunch.This meal took place at Gallery Furniture in Houston.The event that lasted two hours long had about 1,000 attendees along with numerous volunteers.Mack says during this time of the year Houstonians should be focused on Unity & Community.The event was intended to highlight food, fellowship, and fun.