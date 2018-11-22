COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston's, Mattress Mack holds Thanksgiving lunch at Gallery Furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack on Thanksgiving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale hosted a community Thanksgiving lunch.

This meal took place at Gallery Furniture in Houston.

The event that lasted two hours long had about 1,000 attendees along with numerous volunteers.

RELATED: HELPING HOUSTON: Alex Bregman, Max Stassi and Mattress Mack unite to provide free turkeys for families
EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman teamed up to give families free turkeys.


Mack says during this time of the year Houstonians should be focused on Unity & Community.

The event was intended to highlight food, fellowship, and fun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventscommunityeventsmattress mackHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Roger Clemens delivers 1,600 Thanksgiving meals to families
James Harden & Jose Altuve grand marshals in Thanksgiving Parade
Furniture store owner giving away mattresses to families in need
SPONSORED: Moody Gardens Holiday Events!
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman survives after men rape, stab and try to drown her: Police
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Charged medspa owner told not to perform more procedures
Documents reveal troubled marriage before Watts family murders
Mother of 3 found dead in abandoned vehicle in SE Houston
US missionary killed by isolated tribe in India
ABC13's Art Rascon talks about migrant caravan experience
NHL mascot nominates himself as TIME's Person of the Year
Show More
CEO distributes $20M to employees as bonus
Driver shot and killed after Pasadena officer stops vehicle
Louisiana couple finds winning lottery ticket while cleaning
Oldest survivor in Pearl Harbor attack dies at 106 years old
Daughter saves Cowboys tickets before family's home burns
More News