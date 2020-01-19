Man raises money for each runner he passes in half marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Runners from around the world have come to participate in the 2020 Chevron Houston Marathon.Most runners couldn't wait to start, but one man was willing to wait for a good cause.Calum Neff is this year's "last runner starting." He holds the record for running with a child in a stroller at one hour and 11 minutes. He ran with his daughter in the Katy Half Marathon.He crossed the start line after every single other runner. He started about an hour after the starting gun goes off.His goal is to pass as many people as he can in the half marathon because every runner he finishes in front of means more money for the Houston Marathon Foundation.