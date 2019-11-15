free stuff friday

Kick off your holidays with these FREE events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Nov. 15

Born to Dance Starring Los Vivancos
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

Fall Festival at CFA Alameda
10225 Almeda Genoa Rd
5:30 p.m.

Free Ice Skating
Discovery Green
First 50 skaters skate for FREE. Free skate rental for all others
5 p.m. - 11 p.m

Tree Lighting
HMNS Tree Lightning
10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Memorial City Lights Pre-Show and After Party
303 Memorial City Way
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Young Audiences of Houston
3801 Eastside Dr
1 p.m.

Wonderland Playdate
Sam's Club
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 17

Texans v. Ravens Watch Party at Memorial City
303 Memorial City Way
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Braeswood Farmers Market
5401 South Braeswood Blvd
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Mutts & Mimosas at Tropicales
2132 Bissonnet St
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

