Kick off your holidays with these FREE events this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Miller Outdoor Theatre7 p.m.10225 Almeda Genoa Rd5:30 p.m.Discovery GreenFirst 50 skaters skate for FREE. Free skate rental for all others5 p.m. - 11 p.mHMNS Tree Lightning10 a.m.303 Memorial City Way4 p.m. - 10 p.m.3801 Eastside Dr1 p.m.Sam's Club11 a.m. - 5 p.m.303 Memorial City Way12 p.m. - 3 p.m.5401 South Braeswood Blvd9 a.m. - 1 p.m.2132 Bissonnet St1 p.m. - 4 p.m.