HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Nov. 15
Born to Dance Starring Los Vivancos
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.
Fall Festival at CFA Alameda
10225 Almeda Genoa Rd
5:30 p.m.
Free Ice Skating
Discovery Green
First 50 skaters skate for FREE. Free skate rental for all others
5 p.m. - 11 p.m
Tree Lighting
HMNS Tree Lightning
10 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Memorial City Lights Pre-Show and After Party
303 Memorial City Way
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Young Audiences of Houston
3801 Eastside Dr
1 p.m.
Wonderland Playdate
Sam's Club
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday, November 17
Texans v. Ravens Watch Party at Memorial City
303 Memorial City Way
12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Braeswood Farmers Market
5401 South Braeswood Blvd
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Mutts & Mimosas at Tropicales
2132 Bissonnet St
1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
Celebrate your birthday with freebies all month long
Astros game giveaways for fans
Chelsey Hernandez helps you Stretch Your Dollar every day
Kick off your holidays with these FREE events this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News