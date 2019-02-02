Katy VFW Museum keeping foreign war history alive

The Veterans Foreign War museum in the Katy focuses on all conflict in which the US has been involved in."We are one of the few military museums that is recognized by some of the biggest museum associations in the United States," said Betty Edmunson.The Katy VFW is a historic site. Late President George H.W. Bush honored it on May 15, 1992 and dedicated the museum to the city.The museum has history from every war in every room, including three medals of honor.The Katy VFW is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.