HTX

Katy VFW Museum keeping foreign war history alive

EMBED </>More Videos

The Veterans Foreign War museum in the Katy is "one of the few military museums that is recognized by some of the biggest museum associations in the United States."

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Veterans Foreign War museum in the Katy focuses on all conflict in which the US has been involved in.

"We are one of the few military museums that is recognized by some of the biggest museum associations in the United States," said Betty Edmunson.

The Katy VFW is a historic site. Late President George H.W. Bush honored it on May 15, 1992 and dedicated the museum to the city.
The museum has history from every war in every room, including three medals of honor.

The Katy VFW is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHTXveteranswarmuseumshistoryhtx katyKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HTX
Johnny Nelson Museum keeps Katy history alive
MKT Distillery focuses on heritage, family and well-crafted spirits
More HTX
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Tiffany Smith leaves legacy of advocacy in Houston community
Johnny Nelson Museum keeps Katy history alive
MKT Distillery focuses on heritage, family and well-crafted spirits
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man dies after crashing into home in southeast Houston
Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells for days
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to 9 felony charges
Fort Bend Co. resident plans to clean abandoned slave cemetery
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime with 'mixed feelings'
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Wheelchair-bound woman wins suit over United Airlines
Vigil held for 'Star Wars' fan killed in front of her home
Show More
New allegations come out after Archdiocese releases list
Man accused of viewing child porn inside Starbucks
Texans star nominated for NFL Man of the Year
Search for missing baby, mother ends with discovery of hoax
Author who self-published book lands movie deal for 4
More News