Johnny Nelson Museum keeps Katy history alive

The Johnny Nelson Museum is a time machine, filled with items that, at one point touched or made history in the city of Katy.

The Johnny Nelson Museum is a time machine with all of the historic pieces that sit within the facility.

Inside, you will find antique cars, photos, and everything that, at one point touched or made history, in the city of Katy.

The museum hopes to give visitors a closer insight on what life was like in Katy, which was originally a farming community known for natural gas and rice.

The Johnny Nelson Museum is opened Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
