Hugh Jackman treats fans to free coffee at Discovery Green

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Australian performer Hugh Jackman visited Houston Tuesday to promote his musical tour titled, "Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show."

Jackman teamed up with Laughing Man Coffee Company to pass out free cups of coffee to Houstonians in Discovery Green.



He posted a photo sitting in a Laughing Man Coffee truck parked in Discovery Green with the caption, "Amazing morning with the @laughingmancafe team! Thanks to all who turned out. Next stop ... Dallas!"

Jackman will perform his concert Tuesday night at the Toyota Center, and will continue to take the Laughing Man Coffee truck along with him as he tours



According to his Instagram, they'll be passing out free coffee in Dallas, Chicago, and Boston, with more cities to be announced soon.
