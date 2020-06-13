juneteenth

How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we head into the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, Galveston plans to celebrate at the very place it began.

On Friday at 10 a.m., ABC13 brings you a first-hand view of the 41st Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Celebration. The event will be live streamed ABC13.com, as well as on our app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

The private celebration will be held at the historic Ashton Villa in Galveston. Galveston is known as the 'birthplace of Juneteentt,' when the federal troops arrived on the island to announce and enforce the emancipation of the slaves. The Ashton VIlla had served as the residence for the Confederate Army officers during the Civil War.

MORE: Celebrating Juneteenth: Five things to know about the holiday

Friday's celebration will feature messages from local clergy, politicians and the Galveston NAACP.

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves effective January of 1863.

Then on June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Austin History Center. After this, more than 250,000 slaves across Texas learned that they were finally free.

READ MORE: What to know about Juneteenth

SEE ALSO: 92-year-old walks through Galveston to make Juneteenth a national holiday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustongalvestonsocietyeventscommunityjuneteenth
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JUNETEENTH
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
What is Juneteenth? It's history, celebrations and future
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No credibility' to rumors of soldier being found, army says
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Little boy found wandering alone in southeast Houston
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
What we know about Texas students returning to class
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
Show More
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info
Man allegedly killed woman after learning she was transgender
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
More TOP STORIES News