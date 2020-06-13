How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we head into the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth on Friday, June 19, Galveston plans to celebrate at the very place it began.On Friday at 10 a.m., ABC13 brings you a first-hand view of the 41st Annual Al Edwards' Juneteenth Celebration. The event will be live streamed ABC13.com, as well as on our app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.The private celebration will be held at the historic Ashton Villa in Galveston. Galveston is known as the 'birthplace of Juneteentt,' when the federal troops arrived on the island to announce and enforce the emancipation of the slaves. The Ashton VIlla had served as the residence for the Confederate Army officers during the Civil War.Friday's celebration will feature messages from local clergy, politicians and the Galveston NAACP.Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing slaves effective January of 1863.Then on June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed in Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Austin History Center. After this, more than 250,000 slaves across Texas learned that they were finally free.