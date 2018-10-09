COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston's Texas-shaped-lazy river to host three pool parties with free entry

Marriott Marquis to allow free entry for certain days for first 200 guests

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who said summer was over?

Dust off those swimsuits because the Marriott Marquis Houston is throwing three pool parties this fall, and will allow the first 200 guests to enter for free.

According to a press release, the downtown Houston hotel, known for its luxurious Texas-shaped lazy river, will host its "pool deck party series" on Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

The "Second Saturdays" pool deck parties will feature live music, and run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests must be 21 to enter.

The hotel, located at 1777 Walker St., also includes an infinity pool, restaurants, shaded gazebo's, sports bars and much more.

