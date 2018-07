Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public

Are you looking for a luxurious summer-time pool spot? Look no further. The Marriott Marquis Houston has now opened its Parkview Terrace to the public.The hotel announced that they are selling resort passes to its Texas-shaped lazy river, fitness center, spa and bar.The passes will only be available for visitors who are 21-years-old or older.The $50 passes will allow access to the resort from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.The most expensive pass will cost $1,200 and will include six day passes, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.For more information about the "Weekend Elevated" day passes visit the Marriott Marquis Houston website