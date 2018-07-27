COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river is now open to the public. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Are you looking for a luxurious summer-time pool spot? Look no further. The Marriott Marquis Houston has now opened its Parkview Terrace to the public.

The hotel announced that they are selling resort passes to its Texas-shaped lazy river, fitness center, spa and bar.

The passes will only be available for visitors who are 21-years-old or older.

The $50 passes will allow access to the resort from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The most expensive pass will cost $1,200 and will include six day passes, shaded gazebo with comfortable seating, chilled towels, four bottles of water, and a plate of fresh fruit.

For more information about the "Weekend Elevated" day passes visit the Marriott Marquis Houston website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspoolsummerfun stuffcool spacesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
From bowling to building: Free summer activities for kids
Enjoy a taste of New Orleans and FREE yoga this weekend
View From The Top: MFA's new BBVA Compass Roof Garden
Fajita Fest celebrates Mexican culture with free admission
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in forklift accident in the Heights
Homeowner shoots teen burglary suspect in west Harris County
MASKED UP AND ARMED: Officers catch suspected robbers in the act
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Toddler sickened in Mexico returning home to Houston
Baby rescued after accidentally being locked inside hot car
13 Investigates finds red flags in home elevation company's past
Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet J.J. Watt
Show More
NEVER SETTLE: Reddick takes engagement photos in Minute Maid Park
Egypt zoo accused of painting zebra stripes on donkey
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home released
Teacher charged in choking death of 4-month-old puppy
Quadriplegic man's van taken from his NE Houston complex
More News