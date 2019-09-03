Houston's coolest pool bar makes a splash with grand reopening bash

HOUSTON, Texas -- El Segundo Swim Club is back. The pool bar made a brief splash last summer as Houston's most refreshing way to beat the heat, but permitting hassles forced it to shutter.Now that owner Matthew Healey has resolved those issues, the bar can resume service beginning this weekend. It will be open on subsequent weekends for as long as the weather stays warm enough to make hanging out by a pool fun, which in Houston could potentially stretch past Halloween."Reopening El Segundo Swim Club this summer definitely took longer than expected due to a few construction and permitting challenges," Healey said in a statement. "I'm proud that our team has created a beautiful outdoor lounge for Houstonians to cool off and take a swim while enjoying a variety of cocktails and beverages."For more on this story visit our partners at