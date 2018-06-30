We are still celebrating @WheelerAvenueBC’s Pastor Lawson’s 90th Birthday.



A huge crowd came out to say "Happy Birthday, Reverend Lawson" this Saturday at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church.One of the founders of Wheeler Avenue, Reverend Bill Lawson turned 90."Over the years, I have appreciated his support and friendship. Great to see so many come and celebrate this wonderful occasion with family, friends, and church members," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a tweet.The civil rights leader says his proudest achievements are his four children, including our own ABC13 family member, Melanie Lawson.In addition, Mayor Turner presented a city proclamation to Rev. Lawson at his birthday celebration.