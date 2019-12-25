Here's how your favorite Houston celebrities are celebrating Christmas

Merry Christmas! Your favorite Houston celebrities all across the city are sharing their special holiday celebrations. From Astros players, to Texans stars, to rappers; here's what their Christmas Day looks like.Astros shortstop Carlos Correa shared a series of photos of he and his wife, Daniella Correa Rodriguez in front of their Christmas tree, featuring their two adorable dogs.This is the couple's first Christmas together since their wedding earlier this month.Speaking of precious pups, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt similarly posed with his dogs and fiancée, Houston Dash star Kealia Ohai, in front of their Christmas tree.The series of photos shows the couples' hilarious attempt to make their dogs cooperate for the photo.Eventually, the pups settled down for an adorable photo in their matching Christmas bandanas.Community activist and Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth posed as none other than Santa Claus on a bike for his Instagram.He posted the photo after giving out thousands of toys to Houston children Tuesday.Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel posted a photo with his whole family posed in matching pajamas and of course, matching Yuli "piña power" hats, mimicking his signature hair style.