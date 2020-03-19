community strong

Friendswood Girl Scouts make special deliveries to first responders

The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting everyone in different ways, but ABC13 wanted to shine a spotlight on how our community is staying strong together.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to a Girl Scout troop in Friendswood who wanted to give back to first responders who are facing the coronavirus on the front lines. Since then, all scout meetings and cookie sales have been shut down, but those girls are still showing we can lean on one another in times of need.

ABC13 caught up with Troop 143158 in the video above as they made special deliveries to firefighters, EMS workers and police officers in Friendswood.

The troop has set up a Venmo account @GSSJCTroop143158 for donations in order to give back to even more first responders and health care workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonchoose kindnessgirl scoutscommunity strongact of kindnessfirefighterspolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Clear Lake volunteer group looking to help local families
7th grader collects food for classmates in need
Comp-U-Dopt arms kids with free computers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Church near Tomball creates outside stations for visitors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 people recover from coronavirus in Houston-area, officials say
Stormy cold front blows into Houston Friday
McConnell's COVID-19 relief plan: $1,200 per person, $2,400 for couples
Texas bans all dine-in restaurants and bars as part of order
ABC13 Evening News for March 19, 2020
What Houston looks like during the COVID-19 outbreak
US warns Americans against all overseas travel during COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Houstonians laid off file for unemployment amid coronavirus
List of canceled events and closures in Houston-area
7th grader collects food for classmates in need
Fort Bend Co. residents to get free disinfectant solution
Most HISD employees to be paid while schools are closed
More TOP STORIES News