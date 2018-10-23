HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

Grand Texas to open Gator Bayou Adventure Park for free 1-day sneak peek in November

EMBED </>More Videos

Still no opening date for Grand Texas Theme Parks (KTRK)

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians who've been eagerly awaiting the opening of the Grand Texas Theme Park - which won't open until 2019 due to construction delays - will have a chance at a special sneak peek. Grand Texas officials have announced a free day at its Gator Bayou Adventure Park (part of the Big Rivers Waterpark) on Saturday, November 3.

"We know people are waiting for Big Rivers to open," says Kelley Mattlege of the East Montgomery County Improvement District. The district, which promotes business in the park's New Caney area, bought Gator Bayou out for a day, and is inviting Houstonians to "come and enjoy the fun of the park without shelling out a lot of money," Mattlege tells CultureMap. "We want people to enjoy a free day at Gator Bayou and also get a glimpse of Big Rivers before it opens in the spring."

RELATED: Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks in New Caney

The free day at Gator Bayou means free parking, free admission to the park, and free access to most of the rides and adventures. Guests can zipline over the new park, enjoy pony rides, and visit the animal exhibits (including the namesake gators).

Highlights include the Vulture Dive, a 70-foot free fall, and the Wild Isle obstacle course, a 45-minute run that will "leave you exhausted and soaking wet" says Mattlege - who adds that anyone venturing a trip to Wild Isle should bring a change of clothes.

Read more on our partner Houston CultureMap's website.

RELATED STORIES

Grand Texas theme parks to open in July after weather delays finishing touches

Opening date still pending for Grand Texas Theme Parks in New Caney

Grand Texas Theme Park updates construction timeline

Grand Texas park openings now set for June 29, annual passes available
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstheme parktexas newsentertainmentHouston CultureMapNew Caney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Texans quietly roll into first place, but will it last?
This Houston ZIP code is a hot spot for millennials
GET OUTDOORS: 15 fun things to do this weekend
Memorial Park makeover means more parking and other perks
More Houston CultureMap
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Halloweekend: Events in and around Houston
Harlem Globetrotters highlight Fertitta Center construction
Discovery Green announces dates for ice skating this season
Bullet train route soon to come to Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Did you win $1.6 billion? Check Mega Millions numbers here
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Category 3 storm makes landfall
Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
Rapper Jon James killed while rapping on wing of plane
Brazoria man travels 900 miles to meet children for sex: Police
Police identify man killed in Freeport work bus crash
Texas model sues New York strip club over social media posts
Show More
If you spot this in your backyard, don't be afraid
Man accused of running high-dollar prostitution ring
Pasadena ISD football player scores TD after leg amputated
Jury to hear 911 calls from night of fatal fight outside Denny's
Teen at center of groundbreaking genetic mutation study dies
More News