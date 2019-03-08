GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can now rent a motorized scooter in Galveston, and the company behind the scooters is offering a big incentive for people to give them a try.
Eyewitness News first told you about Crab Scooters back in January.
The business allows people to rent scooters to take around the island.
RELATED: Motorized scooter rentals coming to Galveston
Riders must be 18 years old and sign a waiver. It costs $15 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.
If you rent a scooter this month, you will be entered into a drawing to win a Crab Scooter of your own.
Galveston company giving away motorized 'Crab Scooter'
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News