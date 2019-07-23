DISNEY MAGIC! Patients at Texas Children's Hospital surprised with toy delivery

It was all part of Disney's Team of Heroes, which is the The Walt Disney Company's philanthropic and outreach initiative dedicated to delivering comfort and inspiration to families with children facing serious illness.
So excited to deliver the #DisneyToyDelivery to @TexasChildrens today! This program is all part of #DisneyTeamOfHeroes, @Disney’s initiative to delivering comfort and inspiration to kids facing serious illness. Learn how you can support your community at https://t.co/ZeslPibQUD pic.twitter.com/XNNfBJKas9— Brhe Berry ABC13 (@BrheABC13) July 23, 2019
The Walt Disney Company has committed more than $100 million in company resources to help reimagine the patient and family experience in children's hospitals around the world.
Last March, Disney announced Texas Children's Hospital would be part of that commitment over the next five years.
"We chose Texas Children's Hospital because they are global leaders in pediatric care, as well as the largest children's hospital in the country, and their dedicated healers share our commitment to support the emotional well-being of young patients and their families," Disney CEO and Chairman Bob Iger said at the time.
Earlier this year, more of that vision came to fruition as Disney Imagineers transformed the hospital to include mobile movie screens, interactive windows and colorful murals.
Patients also get a magic bracelet that allows them to unlock surprises and content all over the hospital.
On Tuesday, children at the hospital took a journey through Disney.
At a Pixar station, kids placed parts on Mr. Potato Head before heading to the Star Wars galaxy and making their own light saber.
Next, they traveled to the Marvel universe, where they made their own Captain America shield.
In the ESPN zone, they became star athletes, throwing a football through the goal post.
The event wrapped up with an opportunity for kids to pick out toys and games.
VoluntEARS were also on hand to help spread the joy and happiness.
Since 2006, Disney has delivered unique Disney products to children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The deliveries, known as the Disney Toy Delivery, are comprised of a pallet worth of toys, books, games and more.
If you want to learn more about how you can support your community, go to Disney.com/heroes to learn more.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.