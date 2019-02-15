Two local athletes from the Cypress area are looking to make history for the United States in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Gerrit Meinardus and Jake Melancon train at the Stone Moves Gym under the guidance of coach Cory Melancon."If you want to go to the Olympics, you will have to be in the gym quite a bit," says Meinardus.Rock climbing will debut next summer at the Tokyo Olympics, giving both young men an opportunity of a lifetime at a young age."It makes me want to do my country proud, you know, like climb hard," says Jake Melancon.