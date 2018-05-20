SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors

EMBED </>More Videos

Church hosts graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors (KTRK)

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A large group of seniors took the stage in a prelude to Santa Fe's scheduled June 1 graduation at Arcadia Baptist Church in Santa Fe Sunday evening.

Churches traditionally recognize soon-to-be graduates. At this church, the pastor paused to recognize the high school shooting Friday that claimed the lives of two teachers and eight students, and injured 13 others, including a school police officer.

"I would like to tell you you're going out into a wonderful world, but I can't," said interim Pastor Jeri Watkins. "You're entering a war zone, and it's the world and it's a spiritual warzone. There is evil in the world."

Each graduate, more than 70 who are members of the church, was applauded wearing the caps and gowns they'll wear when they receive their diplomas from Santa Fe High School in 11 days.

On Sunday, they were given a standing ovation by a crowd that filled the sanctuary and spread into the lobby.

"For a lot of us, graduation is the last thing on our minds," said Todd Penick. "People lost family that day and I lost a friend that day. That's more important than some ceremony that has you going off to the rest of your life."

Penick and other classmates have reached out to the families who lost loved ones in the shooting.

"Some people I'm close to were close to those who passed away," said senior Michael Valentin. "I've been a person there for them to talk to and to comfort them."

After the ceremony, seniors posed for cell phone pictures. Their parents were the photographers. There were smiles and laughter, which has been missing in Santa Fe for several days.

Penick smiled, but also considered how a shooting in a place no one could have imagined has changed his priorities.

"After something like this, you hug everybody you love and hold them tight. It makes you realize how quickly that can be taken away," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschurchgraduationSanta Fe High School shootingSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Ribbons placed around Santa Fe ahead of back to school
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall
What Santa Fe HS students will see when school returns
More Santa Fe High School shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Back to school events happening around Houston today
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News