Christmas Village at Bayou Bend open for revelers

It's that time of year again! The Christmas Village at Bayou Bend is officially open for visitors from now until January 5, 2019.The iconic 14 acre estate has transformed into a magical wonderland with 100,000 twinkling lights.You can watch a handcrafted model train circle the beautifully decorated 15-foot Christmas tree.This year's display features a West Texas theme.You can also go sledding down a faux-snow slide or toss around cotton snowballs with your friendsSanta Claus will visit through December 23.--------------------------------------------------------December 14, 2018-January 5, 2019Open every evening, Wednesday through Sunday Closed on Monday & TuesdayWednesday & Thursday: 5:30-9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 5:30-10 p.m.Sunday, December 23: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday, December 30: 5:30-9 p.m.