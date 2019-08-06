Community & Events

Baytown officers have jam session with family after rescuing granddaughter who got stuck in pair of old handcuffs

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Every parent knows it's hard to keep kids entertained during the summer, and this weekend one grandmother found out children will get into anything.

Pam's granddaughters found an old pair of handcuffs in her house on Saturday, and the youngest granddaughter put the cuffs on her and her older sister.

They quickly found out there was no key, and even Baytown Police couldn't get them off.

So, the family called in the fire department and first responders broke out the power tools.

It was a scary moment for the whole family, and the girls' younger brother started chatting with officers, sharing he loved to play the keyboard.

Well yesterday, Baytown police returned to the house for a jam session.

The officers bought a new keyboard for the young boy, and even taught him to play the guitar.

Baytown Police joked on Facebook this could be the start of a great band.
