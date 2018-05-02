Library patrons will be able to check out books, visit a bookstore and use computers at Barbara Bush Branch Library for the first time since last August, on May 14.The library, located at 6817 Cypresswood Drive, Spring, closed after Hurricane Harvey flooded the building with several feet of water in late August.Branch Manager Clara Maynard said the public will once again be able to check out books and use library computers, but the facility is not yet accepting book donations. However, the onsite bookstore, which sells used books to raise funds for the Barbara Bush Library Friends group, will be open, she said.The library will resume offering children's programs in June for its summer reading program. Adult programs will also return to the library in June, she said. Adult programs include book discussions, yoga, tai chi and language groups.