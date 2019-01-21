Commissioner ⁦@AdrianGarciaHTX⁩ helped us remember that the late Ovide Duncantell’s dream is now realized in a unified #MLKDay celebration Jan. 21. pic.twitter.com/3ETBVza83F — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 7, 2019

The unified Jan. 21 parade will have a new route this year, passing in front the people’s house, City Hall. https://t.co/iQNeYBsd5B pic.twitter.com/4nvb8E8XiM — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 7, 2019

The MLK parade in downtown Houston will get an added boost of star power from a Houston Astros' MVP and a civil rights icon and politician.Astros outfielder George Springer and Congressman John Lewis will service as Grand Marshals of the parade. ABC13 will be speaking to both men at 9:30 a.m.For the first time, the city is officially throwing its support behind the parade presented by the Black Heritage Society in downtown, after years of dueling events.The second event, the MLK Grande Parade, typically took place in Midtown.But back in July, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would support the parade organized by the Black Heritage Society. The mayor called for one unified parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.He said over the summer that many Houstonians have opted out of attending any parade because of the "separation" on a day where everyone should be together.This year's unified parade will be in memory of Ovide Duncantell, a Houston civil rights activist who fought for equal rights for African Americans for many years.Duncantell was the founder of the country's first Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Duncantell died in November.The parade will also have a new route, passing in front of City Hall.ABC13 is a community partner with the parade, which will be streamed live on abc13.com.