COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston Astros' star George Springer and Congressman John Lewis leading unified MLK parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The MLK parade in downtown Houston will get an added boost of star power from a Houston Astros' MVP and a civil rights icon and politician.

Astros outfielder George Springer and Congressman John Lewis will service as Grand Marshals of the parade. ABC13 will be speaking to both men at 9:30 a.m.

For the first time, the city is officially throwing its support behind the parade presented by the Black Heritage Society in downtown, after years of dueling events.

The second event, the MLK Grande Parade, typically took place in Midtown.

But back in July, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would support the parade organized by the Black Heritage Society. The mayor called for one unified parade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy.

He said over the summer that many Houstonians have opted out of attending any parade because of the "separation" on a day where everyone should be together.

This year's unified parade will be in memory of Ovide Duncantell, a Houston civil rights activist who fought for equal rights for African Americans for many years.

Duncantell was the founder of the country's first Martin Luther King, Jr. parade. Duncantell died in November.

SEE MORE: Houstonian who founded the first ever MLK Day parade is laid to rest



The parade will also have a new route, passing in front of City Hall.


ABC13 is a community partner with the parade, which will be streamed live on abc13.com.

RELATED: Mayor Turner: City will support Black Heritage Society as official MLK Jr. Day parade in Houston
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsmartin luther king jrparadeHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Houstonians honor Martin Luther King Jr. through day of service
Your tweets and posts from Chevron Houston Marathon
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Runner trains for Houston Marathon in freezer
More Community & Events
Top Stories
5-year-old in critical condition after drunk driving crash
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Houston Texans to head to London for international game
2 men in high-speed chase fire shots out of Cadillac on I-45
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Super Blood Wolf Moon makes appearance in Houston
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
Happy National Hugging Day
Show More
Man believed to be speeding before crashing Corvette: police
HPD K9 T-Rex learning how to walk on 3 legs after surgery
The 60: New Orleans Saints fans say team was robbed
Save money on your pets' meds without sacrificing quality
Girl, 12, dies after snow fort collapses on her
More News