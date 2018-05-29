COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Astrodome becomes Texas landmark with unveiling of historical marker at NRG Park

Raw video shows the unveiling of a Texas Historical Landmark Marker at the Astrodome on Tuesday afternoon. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astrodome is an official historic landmark.

The Harris County Historical Commission dedicated a new Texas State Historical Marker for the Astrodome on Tuesday afternoon.

The application was completed by the Heritage Society Program Director Mike Vance and Mike Acosta, the Houston Astros' team historian. The two are longtime researchers of sports history and have worked for several years to help preserve the iconic Astrodome.

The marker makes the building a recorded Texas Historic Landmark, which is judged by the state to be both historically and architecturally significant.

The Astrodome is also designated as a State Antiquities Landmark and is part of the National Register of Historic Places.

