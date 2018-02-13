COMMUNITY & EVENTS

TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The future of the Astrodome hasn't always been clear. Here's the city's love/hate relationship with the Eighth Wonder of the World has gone down.

1962
  • Astrodome groundbreaking

1965
  • Astrodome opened to the public

1996
  • Houston Oilers played their final season in the Astrodome before leaving Houston
  • Minute Maid Park was approved to be built

1999
  • Astros played their last season in the Dome

2000
  • Officials broke ground on NRG Stadium

2005
  • Dome used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina

2008
  • Astrodome closed to visitors

2013
  • Voters rejected $217 million "New Dome Experience"

2015
  • County officials traveled to Germany for research

2017
  • Astrodome became a protected state landmark

2018
  • $105 million renovation project passed
