HOUSTON (KTRK) --On January 31, 1961, Harris County voters approved a general bond issue of $22 million to build the Astrodome.
About a year later, ground was broken for the new stadium. Voters had to dip into their pockets one more time and approve another $9 million in bonds to complete the project.
The total price tag for the dome was $20 million, but the overall project, including streets, bridges and storms sewers was $40 million.
Here's a short clip of film produced by the Houston Sports Association about construction of the Harris County Domed Stadium.
