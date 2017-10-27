ASTRODOME

A look back at the top 8 memories inside the Astrodome -- the 8th Wonder of the World

Some great moments in the Astrodome (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
On January 31, 1961, Harris County voters approved a general bond issue of $22 million to build the Astrodome.

About a year later, ground was broken for the new stadium. Voters had to dip into their pockets one more time and approve another $9 million in bonds to complete the project.

The total price tag for the dome was $20 million, but the overall project, including streets, bridges and storms sewers was $40 million.

Here's a short clip of film produced by the Houston Sports Association about construction of the Harris County Domed Stadium.
Film about Astrodome construction
Houston Sports Association film about construction of Astrodome


PHOTOS: 50th anniversary of Astrodome
Happy Birthday, Astrodome!
Happy birthday to the Eighth Wonder of the World! On Thursday, April 9, 2015, the Houston Astrodome turned 50.
