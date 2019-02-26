Abigail Arias becomes honorary state trooper

Today I presented Abigail Arias from Angleton (and of the @FreeportPD and Texas Rangers) with a Senate Resolution honoring her bravery in the face of her prolonged fight with cancer. Motion to make pink boots an official part of the Texas Ranger uniform? #txlege @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/dLgcdxxot2 — Larry Taylor (@SenLarryTaylor) February 25, 2019

Honorary police officer and cancer patient, Abigail Arias is now a Texas Ranger.Earlier this month, Freeport police department made her dreams come true by making her an honorary police officer.On Monday, her dreams were taken to the next level as she became an honorary Texas Ranger.Abigail was taken on a tour of the state capital and was also given a Texas Ranger hat, badge, and a pair of pink boots.Senator Larry Taylor even presented Abigail with a Senate Resolution in honor of her bravery during her fight with cancer.