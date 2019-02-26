COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Abigail Arias becomes honorary state trooper

EMBED </>More Videos

After being sworn in as a Freeport police officer for the day, Abigail was invited to the state capitol where she was given a Texas Ranger hat, badge, and a pair of pink boots.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Honorary police officer and cancer patient, Abigail Arias is now a Texas Ranger.

Earlier this month, Freeport police department made her dreams come true by making her an honorary police officer.

RELATED: 6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport

On Monday, her dreams were taken to the next level as she became an honorary Texas Ranger.

Abigail was taken on a tour of the state capital and was also given a Texas Ranger hat, badge, and a pair of pink boots.


Senator Larry Taylor even presented Abigail with a Senate Resolution in honor of her bravery during her fight with cancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspolice officerstate capitalcancerAustin
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Beyonce to Garth Brooks: RodeoHouston's biggest performers
Two new rides for thrill seekers at HLSR Carnival
Grab your boots and cowboy hats, the Rodeo Parade is here
ABC13's Collin Meyers impresses on 'Millionaire'
More Community & Events
Top Stories
LIVE RADAR: Hail possible with thunderstorms this evening
Homemade bomb found in vacant Webster apartment unit
Student with special needs beaten at HS, mother says
Tested negative for the flu? You might still have it
Flood control project could close 8 bridges at once
Dad charged after claiming he dropped 2-week-old baby
Jewelry designer's line goes worldwide after start at RodeoHouston
Infant girl and 1-year-old boy possibly thrown off building
Show More
3 accused of faking 18-wheeler safety inspections
Parents, you will sleep again... when your child is 6
REMAINS FOUND: 3rd person unaccounted for after plane crash
Veteran asks for 100 birthday cards but gets thousands
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
More News