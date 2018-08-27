HOUSTON, Texas --Texas is a hub for breweries, and the Greater Houston area is home to a growing list of craft brewers. Find new favorites in this noncomprehensive local brewery guide.
1. 4J Brewing Company
Specialties: Ales
Notable beers: Blonde, Amber, Pale Ale, Stout
Price range: $5
348 Cedar Post Lane, Houston
713-678-0776
www.4jbrewingcompany.com
2. 11 Below Brewing
Specialties: India pale ales
Notable beers: Hipster Sauce IPA, Negative Space Milk Stout
Happy hour: Thu.-Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat.-Sun. noon-6 p.m.
Price range: $10-$15
6820 Bourgeois Road, Houston
281-444-2337
www.11belowbrewing.com
3. Baileson Brewing Co.
Specialties: Ales
Notable beers: Parliament American Pale Ale, Honey Nugget, Masinghorn IPA, Modern Mo'tralaxy, Structural Stout, Stone Temple Porter
Price range: $3.50-$6
2322 Bissonnet St., Houston
832-516-9828
www.facebook.com/bailesonbrewing
4. Bakfish Brewing Company
Specialties: Ales, Lagers, IPAs, Stouts
Notable beers: All Y'all, Defying Gravity, I Tell You Wit, Cheap Sunglasses
Happy hour: Mon.-Thu. 3-5 p.m.
Price range: $4-$7
1231 E. Broadway St., Pearland
281-993-8658
www.bakfishbrewing.com
6. Braman Winery & Brewery
Specialties: Ales, IPAs, Stouts, Lagers, Wines
Notable beers: Running Walker Pale Ale
Price range: $5-$15
3421 FM 359, Richmond
281-762-1375
www.bramanbrands.com
6. Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Specialties: IPAs, Adjunct brews
Notable beers: Crush City IPA, More Cowbell Double IPA,
Happy hour: Fri. 5-9 p.m., Sat. noon-3 p.m.
Price range: $2-$10
5301 Nolda St., Houston
713-750-9795
www.buffbrew.com
7. City Acre Brewing
Specialties: German-style beers, Ales
Notable beers: Hitchcock Blonde, Skull Creek Kolsch
Happy hour: Mon., Wed., Fri. 4-7 p.m., Thu. all day
Price range: $3.75-$5.50
3418 Topping St., Houston
832-377-0237
www.cityacrebrewing.com
8. Eureka Heights Brew Co
Specialties: Ales, IPAs, Stouts
Notable beers: Buckle Bunny, Mini Boss, Moo Caliente
Price range: $5-$10
941 W. 18th St., Houston
832-953-4677
www.eurekaheights.com
9. Fulbrook Ale Works
Specialties: Ales, IPAs, Stouts, Lagers
Notable beers: Frag Out
Price range: $15 for 3 beers
1125 FM 359, Richmond
832-974-0620
www.fulbrookaleworks.com
10. Great Heights Brewing Company
Specialties: IPAs
Notable beers: Fruity Pellets, Lager-ish Kolsch
Happy hour: Fri. 3-7 p.m.
Price range: $5-$6
938 Wakefield Drive, Houston
281-220-6900
www.greatheightsbrewing.com
11. Holler Brewing Company
Specialties: constantly rotating selection
Notable beers: Dollar Pils Y'all, ESB
Price range: $3-$15
2206 Edwards St., Ste. A, Houston
832-781-0555
www.hollerbeer.com
12. Ingenious Brewing Company
Specialties: rotating selection, beer made to ice cream consistency
Notable beers: Froyo Milkshake-style IPA, Super Smarty Fruit Series
Price range: $4-$8
1986 S. Houston Ave., Humble
832-412-2142
www.ingeniousbeer.com
13. Karbach Brewing Co.
Specialties: Ales, IPAs
Notable beers: Hopadillo, KR&D, Barrel age series
Happy hour: Mon.-Fri. 3-6 p.m.
Price range: $5-$8
2032 Karbach St., Houston
713-680-8886
www.karbachbrewing.com
14. No Label Brewing Co.
Specialties: Ales
Notable beers: El Hefe Hefeweizen, 1980 Kolsch, Squeeze & Twist IPA, Ridgeback Amber
Price range: $4-$6
5351 First St., Katy
281-693-7545
www.nolabelbrew.com
15. Platypus Brewing
Specialties: Ales, IPAs, Sours
Notable beers: Bobby Dazzler, The Ranga
Happy hour: Fri. 4-7 p.m.
Price range: $5-$5.50
1902 Washington Ave.,
Ste. E, Houston
832-742-5503
www.platypusbrewing.com
16. Sigma Brewing Company
Specialties: Ales, IPAs, Sour Fruit beers
Notable beers: Medina Sod, Intermezzo
Price range: $5-$7
3118 Harrisburg Blvd., Ste. 108, Houston
346-352-3190
www.sigmabrewingcompany.com
17. Texas Leaguer Brewing Company
Specialties: Blonde Ale, Belgian Ale, Bock Lager, IPA
Notable beers: Knuckle Bock, 2 Hopper, Airmail Blonde, 6-4-3
Price range: $4-$5
13503 Pike Road, Ste. 100, Missouri City
832-895-9000
www.txleaguer.com
18. Town in City Brewing Company
Specialties: classic styles of beer
Notable beers: Chipped Tooth, Uncommon Cowboy, Texas Lager
Happy hour: Wed.-Fri.: 3-6 p.m., Sun.: All day
Price range: $3-$6
1125 W. Cavalcade St., Houston
832-834-7151
www.townincitybrewing.com
19. Under the Radar Brewery
Specialties: Bocks, IPAs
Notable beers: Raspberry Love, Midtown Bock
Happy hour: Wed. 4-10 p.m., Fri. 4-7 p.m.
Price range: $5-$10
1506 Truxillo St., Houston
281-974-1473
www.undertheradarbrewery.com
20. Vallensons Brewing Company
Specialties: Ales, Wheats, Ambers, IPAs, Stouts, Porters
Notable beers: New England IPA, West Coast IPA, DIPA, Imperial Amber, Oatmeal Stout, Mexican Pale Ale
Price range: $5-$7
4081 Rice Drier Road, Pearland
281-617-7537
www.vallensons.com