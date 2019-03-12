College student falls to his death from hotel balcony while on Spring Break in Cancun

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen falls from hotel balcony while vacationing in Mexico on Spring Break.

CANCUN, Mexico (KTRK) -- A Michigan college student is dead after falling seven stories from a hotel balcony while in Cancun for Spring Break.

The girlfriend of 19-year-old Ahmed Altaii told police that Altaii had been drinking and taking drugs before he fell and died Sunday.

Witnesses at the hotel say Altaii looked upset earlier in the night.

"We opened our hotel door to see what the noise was and saw him angrily pacing down the hallway and her trying to grab him to get him to sit down," said witness Krystal Herndon.

Authorities are conducting an autopsy and toxicology test to determine what led up to the teen's fall.

According to a recent study, about 50 percent of college students plan Spring Break vacations. Authorities are cracking down hoping to prevent tragedies.

In Corpus Christi, police have boosted security across beaches and roads to avoid drunk driving, even adding heavy fines for overserving alcohol.

In Florida's Miami Beach, police are taking a harder line when it comes to partying. The city has provided an additional $700,000 this year so more officers can be on patrol,
Report a Typo
Related topics:
mexicostudent diesus worldman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Body found in Waller apartment complex parking lot
Remembering the victims of the Ethiopia crash
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Bodycam shows officers save man from burning car
Police investigating officer for forceful takedown of teen
Nelly, TLC, and Flo Rida announce summer tour
Show More
87-year-old man with dementia missing from Houston home
Sheriff: Mom killed 11-year-old to keep her from having sex
Chicago man identified as victim in Ethiopian Airlines crash
Woman steals $800,000 from small business over 5 years
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
More TOP STORIES News