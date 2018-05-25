Coldspring-Oakhurst High School evacuated after bomb threat

Coldspring-Oakhurst High School students and staff were evacuated from their campus after an alleged bomb threat.Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District said there was an unsubstantiated bomb threat made towards their high school, which caused the campus to activate its emergency plan.All students and staff have been transported to the Jones campus until a thorough sweep has been completed, officials said.Officials said parents are welcome to pick up their students at the Jones campus, if they choose.No one was injured.