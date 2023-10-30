Heard of the coffee enema? Doctors issue warnings about TikTok 'detox' trend

A TikTok "detox" trend has people brewing their own enemas, but is it safe? ABC13 asked a doctor for answers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A TikTok trend has people brewing their own enemas, but is it safe? ABC13 asked a doctor for answers.

It's called a coffee enema or a coffee colonic.

"The way the enema is done, it's generally, you actually brew the coffee and let it cool down and then put it in the rectum," said Dr. Muhammad Nathani, a gastroenterologist with Kelsey Seybold Clinic.

Dr. Nathani said he's had patients ask about the coffee enema recently as some believe it's a deep detox that helps with weight loss.

"Some people will think that it will make them feel better, boost immunity, help with constipation, help with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) symptoms, bloating and gas," Dr. Nathani said.

According to Dr. Nathani, the coffee enema actually dates back to the 1930s, but he said there's no evidence that it actually works. Medical experts say the coffee enema could have major side effects and in some cases deadly results. Dr. Nathani points to studies that show at least three deaths.

"The majority of the side effects are related just to the coffee getting into the rectum and causing irritation," Dr. Nathani said. "Some people do it and it's still warm or hot. That's how you get burns."

Dr. Nathani does not recommend the coffee enema and strongly advises against it. In fact, he does not recommend an enema at all for detox.

He said there are over-the-counter medications to help relieve constipation or bloating, but insists you have to be careful when using them because they can cause dehydration.

Dr. Nathani recommends that you always ask your doctor before trying anything medical that you may have heard about on social media.

