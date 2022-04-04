teen killed

2 suspects in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of teen

WEST JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager in West Jefferson County from March 27.

At about 5 p.m. deputies responded to a murder in the 14000 block of Kolb's Corner, investigators said.

Upon arrival, deputies said they discovered the body of 16-year-old Katelynn Nicole Stone who succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Cody Arnold, 22, was arrested at the home and charged with murder. His bond has been set at $1 million.

On March 31, Chelsea Shipp, 24, was arrested at a residence in Liberty Hill, Texas after a murder warrant had been issued for her connection in the fatal shooting.

Shipp was transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility and booked, investigators said.

There are no further details on her charge status.

Shipp is known to frequently visit Galveston County, Chambers County and West Jefferson County.
