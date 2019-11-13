Cocaine mailed to Houston police with list of names

At 10:50 am, HPD admin personnel at our 33 Artesian building opened a mailed envelope addressed to HPD. Inside was a zipped baggie containing a white powdery substance. As a precaution, @HoustonFire Hazmat crews responded. HFD's early tests indicated the presence of cocaine. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 13, 2019

4 of our employees present when the envelope was opened were checked out for safety reasons. The envelope had a name & return address. An enclosed piece of paper had a few names on it. At this time, we don't believe the envelope was intended as a threat to law enforcement. 2/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 13, 2019

Investigators believe it might have been sent by an individual trying to provide names of others selling the drug. An investigation is ongoing. No other information is being released at this time. #hounews 3/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 13, 2019

