Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again, report says

Rolling Stone magazine says industry insiders are trying to plan ahead for a new date for the musical festival.
Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.
March 10, 2020: Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
Rolling Stone says Coachella was supposed to make the announcement on Labor Day, but never did.
The same industry insiders say other music festivals may also be postponed to the fall of next year.
KABC-TV has reached out to AEG and Goldenvoice, the concert promoters for Coachella, for a response to Rolling Stone's story.