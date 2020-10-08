Arts & Entertainment

Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again, report says

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.
By
COACHELLA, Calif. -- The performing arts industry continues to get hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and now the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will reportedly be pushed back again.

Rolling Stone magazine says industry insiders are trying to plan ahead for a new date for the musical festival.

Coachella was already pushed back to April of next year, but now music acts are planning for October of 2021.

March 10, 2020: Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
EMBED More News Videos

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are being delayed out of concerns over the coronavirus.


Rolling Stone says Coachella was supposed to make the announcement on Labor Day, but never did.

The same industry insiders say other music festivals may also be postponed to the fall of next year.

KABC-TV has reached out to AEG and Goldenvoice, the concert promoters for Coachella, for a response to Rolling Stone's story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoachellariverside countyhealthfestivalcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TCH willing to release baby Nick, according to attorney
Delta leaves flooding and damage in Louisiana
3-year-old boy shot to death by mother's boyfriend, HPD said
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Biden, Harris dodge questions about Supreme Court expansion
Delta weakens after landfall in Louisiana, all clear in Texas
13-year-old dies after testing positive for COVID-19 in Houston
Show More
Booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
Warm weekend with near-record level temperatures possible
92-year-old missing Houston woman has dementia, family said
Judge rules counties can have multiple ballot drop-off locations
Missing 10-year-old girl last seen Friday night
More TOP STORIES News