church fire

Church reportedly on fire in Brazoria County

CLUTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Eyewitness News has learned a Baptist church in Brazoria County caught fire late Monday morning.

The fire was reported at Evergreen Baptist Church located on County Road 434 in Clute.

There are not many details immediately emerging from the reported fire, including whether anyone was injured or what caused the incident.

SkyEye is on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
