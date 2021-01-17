Crowded Houston nightclub shut down by fire marshal over capacity issue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A packed downtown nightclub was closed overnight, but the threat was more than just the risk of spreading COVID-19, authorities said.Club Spire in the 1700 block of Main Street was filled beyond capacity, according to the Houston Fire Marshal's office. Fire Chief Samuel Pena said the club was given the option to re-open within capacity guidelines, but management decided to close for the night."If there was an emergency, a fire or something that would have occurred inside, we would have had a massive loss of life because the means of entry," Pena said. "The exits were blocked."The venue was hosting an event called "The Black Affair" that featured artists Trey Songz and Fabolous, which was a draw for people who traveled from out of town, only to be turned away.Outside the club, an estimated 200 people were waiting in line to get in, officials said.Well before Spire's closure, city leaders were already expressing concern about crowds at clubs and bars."I'm still getting some disturbing pictures of people hanging out in clubs that have been recategorized as restaurants," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Saturday. "And let me tell you, they are not restaurants."Turner said he will be calling on TABC to crack down on the reclassifications."When you look at these pictures, there's no food on the table," Turner said. "That is crazy. I am calling on the state to review their policies."He said loopholes like these are making it difficult for the city to achieve getting rid of COVID-19."TABC continues to conduct more than 1,000 inspections each week, which includes responding to reports of potential violations," TABC later said in a statement. "We are aware of the videos which surfaced this weekend and have already opened our own investigation."Club Spire's alcohol license has been under scrutiny before. The license was suspended in June for violating social distancing guidelines when videos from inside surfaced.Management told ABC13 at the time that they were allowed to open because they were classified as a reception hall in Nov. 2019 and not a nightclub, despite their name. Most of their revenue was from ticket sales, managers said. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission officials said the club was allowed to operate outside the confines of its venue license because permits are only reviewed every two years.ABC13 found most of the club's revenue in 2020 came from alcohol sales.