1 person reportedly rescued after plane crash near airport in Cleveland, Texas

According to calls from first responders, one person was rescued from water after the crash.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A plane crash has been reported near the city of Cleveland's airport in Liberty County, about an hour north of Houston.

Not many details are known at this time, but ABC13 knows from calls from emergency responders that at least one person was rescued from the water.

"He is telling us that he is cold, in the water and that he is having lower body pain," dispatch said. "We're trying to get him out of the area. The fire department has found him. We're trying to get an air (inaudible) to get him out of the water."

ABC13 is working to get more information about what happened.