Sports

Cleveland Indians to change team name, sources confirm to ESPN

(Shutterstock)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Indians will be changing their team name, sources confirmed to ESPN.

ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted Sunday night that sources confirmed the New York Times report about the name change.



It is currently unclear what Cleveland's new team name will be.

The team has been called the Indians for nearly a century.

In 2018, Major League Baseball and the Indians mutually agreed to remove Chief Wahoo from the team's jersey, caps as well as in signage across Progressive Field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmlbcleveland indianssports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen brothers were 'randomly murdered,' family says
List of Texas hospitals getting COVID-19 vaccine this week
Vaccine rollout 'not going to be smooth ride,' expert says
Wind Advisory in effect through midnight
What to know about Monday's Electoral College vote
Houston healthcare workers gear up for 1st round of vaccinations
Man accused of shooting girlfriend at engagement party
Show More
Actress Carol Sutton dies of COVID-19 complications
CDC officially allows COVID vaccine to be administered in US
9 months on front lines crushed health care workers' spirits
Man killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
Man in custody after climbing onto airplane's wing
More TOP STORIES News