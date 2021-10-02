Driver shot to death, crashes into SE Houston used car dealership

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while he was driving on a southeast Houston road.It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Clearwood and Intervale Street.The victim ended up crashing into a used car dealership on the corner, according to Houston police.There was another person inside the vehicle, HPD said. They were not injured in the incident.There was no word on the suspects involved in the shooting.The violence was the one of several incidents across the city overnight. In all, authorities were called to at least seven different shootings. One of those incidents involved a fatality.