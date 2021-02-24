Crews battle large house fire in Clear Lake Shores

CLEAR LAKE SHORES, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews in the Clear Lake Shores area are working to put out a large house fire.

Video from ABC13's SkyEye shows a home fully engulfed in the flames.

According to authorities, the fire is at a home located at the intersection of Oak and Forest roads.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

We will continue to update our story as more information becomes available.
